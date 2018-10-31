More West Seattle Halloween 2018 scenes

What we’ve seen … and received:

“Welcome to Nightfall Orphanage” is the scary display at 2130 Alki SW this year.

Tawd‘s show – a followup to last year’s “haunted pumpkin patch,” which he created after realizing Alki needed more Halloween spirit – will be open again this Friday and Saturday (November 2nd and 3rd), 7:30-10:30 pm.

Next, texted video of a decorated house in North Admiral, at 45th/Seattle:

So many elaborate displays tonight! One street in especially spooky spirit(s) was Walnut, south of West Seattle High School. Including Aaron‘s house:

Speaking of costumes – a couple reader-contributed photos from earlier – including these two seen during Admiral trick-or-treating:

Melodee at Daystar sent this photo of “Miss Butterfly”:

And earlier in the day, this texted photo wishing all “Feliz Día de los Muertos from West Seattle High School”:

Thanks as always for the photos, video, tips, calendar listings, etc. – now on to the winter holidays!