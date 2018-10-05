FOLLOWUP: Another delay in Admiral attack case

Back in July, we reported that Admiral attack defendant Kierra Ward had been found incompetent to stand trial and would be sent to Western State Hospital for treatment to attempt to restore competency. This week, a hearing in her case revealed that it took some time for a space to open up for her there, so her treatment did not begin until mid-September. Her next status hearing is now set for December. It’s been a year since Ward was arrested and charged with assaulting an Admiral woman who was stabbed from behind while out for a walk with her baby.