UPDATE: ‘Fire in building’ response at Nucor Steel plant in North Delridge

October 12, 2018 2:26 pm
2:26 PM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed for 2424 SW Andover, which is the address for the Nucor Steel plant. The report is a “room fire,” per dispatch. Updates to come.

2:29 PM: The first unit to report in says the problem involves “titanium dust from a printer.”

2:34 PM: Per SFD site command, monitored via scanner, “this is a known ongoing issue” and an onsite extinguisher has been “used to contain the fire.”

2:40 PM: The incident log shows all but three SFD units dismissed from the call. The response isn’t visible from outside the plant grounds.

