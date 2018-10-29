CONGRATULATIONS! Big award for Alki Elementary principal Rena Deese

(Photo courtesy Alki Elementary PTA)

What a way to start the week – a surprise presentation of a big award. It happened this morning to Alki Elementary principal Rena Deese, in her third year of leading West Seattle’s northernmost elementary School. The Alliance for Education presents the Thomas B. Foster Award for Excellence to an outstanding Seattle Public Schools principal each year – along with a grant to her/his school; the organization made the surprise presentation during an assembly starting the school day.

(Added: Photo courtesy Alliance for Education)

Deese is the first West Seattle principal to be honored with this award since Denny International Middle School‘s Jeff Clark in 2011. (The full list of winners is here.) This comes just two weeks after the news that Alki Elementary was honored as a School of Distinction for the second consecutive year.