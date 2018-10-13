CONGRATULATIONS! Alki Elementary honored again as ‘School of Distinction’

For the second consecutive year, Alki Elementary has made the statewide list of “Schools of Distinction,” the only one in West Seattle. The Center for Educational Effectiveness chooses schools for the award every year based on five years of improvement in mathematics and English language arts, as explained in the Seattle Public Schools announcement of its recipients. The full statewide list of winners is here (PDF); as it notes, Alki is a three-time winner (2011, 2017, 2018).
