Calling all cake bakers!

(WSB file photo)

Less than two weeks until the Fauntleroy Fall Festival – time to start planning your cake, if you’re up for baking one! From Judy Pickens:

The judging of decorated cakes and an old-fashioned cake walk are popular activities at the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, this year on Sunday, October 21, 2:00-5:00 pm, and cake donations are needed for both. Demonstrate your creativity by decorating a cake with a fall, Fauntleroy, or West Seattle theme. Judging will be by level of difficulty and both adults and kids are encouraged to enter. If decorating isn’t your thing, simply bake and frost a donation for the cake walk. It can be just one layer, a small sheet cake, or a cluster of cupcakes. Plan to bring your creation to Fellowship Hall in Fauntleroy Church by 1:00 pm on festival Sunday.

The festival happens in and around the church and schoolhouse, across the street from each other (and there’s a crossing guard during the festival!) at 9131 and 9140 California SW.