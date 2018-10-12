BIZNOTE: Skin Care by Casey expands hours

Skin Care by Casey (4509 44th SW; WSB sponsor) is welcoming new team member Emma, and her arrival means expanded hours, including weekends and evenings! You can read about her here. New hours for Skin Care by Casey:

Monday 10-7

Tuesday 9-9

Wednesday 9-9

Thursday 9-9

Friday 11-4

Saturday 10-4

Sunday 10-4

Proprietor Casey Rasmussen adds, “Any clients scheduling their first treatment with Emma through 11/30 will receive 25% off by mentioning WSB.” (Cancellation policy applies.) You can book online by going here.