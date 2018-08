COUNTDOWN: One week to Delridge Day!

westseattleblog.com

Just a week until eastern West Seattle's biggest event of the summer - Delridge Day! The festival is set for 11 am-3 pm Saturday, August 11th, in the park outside Delridge Community Center (Delridge/26th/Genesee), and Pete Spalding shared info today on what you can expect to see - two stages of musi...