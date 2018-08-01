West Seattle Crime Watch: Stolen maroon Accord; plea bargain for repeat offender

In West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

STOLEN MAROON ACCORD: Terra hopes you will be on the lookout for her car:

My car was stolen from the open garage/carport in front of our house – (3000 block of) Garlough Ave SW – sometime between 7:00 pm last night (7/31) and 10:00 am this morning (8/1). Maroon 1994 Honda Accord, licence plate AOE 4344, with a KEXP sticker on the rear bumper. Have filed a report with the police. I had hoped keeping it off the street with club on it would protect it, and it worked for a number of years, but I guess my luck finally ran out :(

And while we’re on the topic of auto theft:

PLEA BARGAIN FOR NICHOLAS WATSON: In a routine check of the online files in cases we’re tracking, we discovered that the most-recent cases against 36-year-old repeat offender Nicholas D. Watson have been resolved with a plea bargain. Documents indicate Watson pleaded guilty in two stolen-car cases; the case that resulted after he broke into a house in Upper Morgan was dropped. His sentence, in addition to credit for time he has already spent in jail (roughly 2 1/2 months cumulative in 7 bookings in the past year): Three to six months residential DOSA (Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative), for which he was ordered to report to a treatment facility outside the metro area.