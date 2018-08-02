Remembering Kevin J. Cota, 1964-2018

Kevin J. Cota‘s family is sharing this remembrance with the community:

Kevin Jerome Cota

Began his journey February 4th, 1964 – Changed Paths July 12th, 2018

Kevin was born in Las Vegas, NV but called West Seattle home for most of his childhood and adult life. He moved to Alki to start his story. Kevin loved his experiences with his friends from West Seattle and Alki Elementary. If you knew Kevin from school, then either you are a teacher who had to get on him for his homework or a friend who remembers him for his warmth and joy.

He was a pressman at the Seattle Times for over 20 years and had an unbreakable bond with his friends and colleagues. Kevin loved his job and loved his colleagues more. He was always there to lend a hand when anyone was down; it was his mission to win everyone over and at least try to make a connection. He organized events to raise money for any colleague suffering from illness. If you knew him, then you know what a big heart he had.

Kevin’s strength was not in his muscles but in how big his heart was for everyone. He chose to look at each day of his life as a gift and offered love and kindness when someone was feeling down. Throughout his own battle with cancer, Kevin was often worried about the wellbeing of others in his life and reached out to comfort them.

He lost his fight with cancer July 12th, 2018, surrounded by people who love him dearly.

He is survived by his husband Bruce, sister Theresa, countless extended family and friends (Ron, Daniel, Cathi, Val and Mark, Bonnie, thank you! and many others), and his true love, his mutt Murphy J.

Kevin blessed us all with his kind heart, his easy laugh, and his infectious joy for music, scary movies, and the simple pleasures of hanging out with his beloved people. He made us better. He made us kinder. Though our hearts are broken, the memories and love Kevin gave to us are ours to keep.

Kevin wanted to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Peter Shalit and the Oncology care team at Virginia Mason; Dr. Aboulafia, Dr. Beiter, Dr. Yao, Social workers and ALL of the supporting team. Kevin had an amazing team who tried everything, were generous with their compassion, and, best of all, gave him more time with us.

We will all be touched by cancer at some point, so please consider any size donation to Cancer Pathways (Formerly Gilda’s Club) or Virginia Mason Oncology department. He lived longer as a result of their care and love.

We love you, Kevin!