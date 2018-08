8:39 PM: Thanks to David Hutchinson for the view from Alki. He and others pointed out smoke from the south end of the Olympics, and after some research, we’re thinking it’s the fire near Hamma Hamma on Hood Canal, now more than 70 acres, burning in what’s described as “steep terrain.”

ADDED 11:33 PM: From Long Bach Nguyen, a photo from the fire area, which is also near Lake Cushman:

The state is calling this the Maple wildfire.