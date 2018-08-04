West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

78℉

4 for August’s first West Seattle Monday

August 6, 2018 11:11 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Parasailing over Elliott Bay, photographed this weekend by David Hutchinson)

Moving on with our Monday:

WADING POOLS: Today’s scheduled-to-be-open West Seattle wading pools are Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (12 noon-6:30 pm; Delridge Way/Genesee).

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library, which has excellent air conditioning! (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: Join their meeting at 7 pm at the also-well-cooled Senior Center/Sisson Building! (4217 SW Oregon)

TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark. All ages – free – with prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOTS MORE FOR THE WEEK AHEAD, AND BEYOND … on our complete calendar!

Share This

No Replies to "4 for August's first West Seattle Monday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann