4 for August’s first West Seattle Monday

(Parasailing over Elliott Bay, photographed this weekend by David Hutchinson)
Moving on with our Monday:
WADING POOLS: Today’s scheduled-to-be-open West Seattle wading pools are Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (12 noon-6:30 pm; Delridge Way/Genesee).
FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library, which has excellent air conditioning! (3411 SW Raymond)
WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: Join their meeting at 7 pm at the also-well-cooled Senior Center/Sisson Building! (4217 SW Oregon)
TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark. All ages – free – with prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)
LOTS MORE FOR THE WEEK AHEAD, AND BEYOND … on our complete calendar!
