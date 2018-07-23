WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Where to stay cool

West Seattle, Washington

As noted here early today, a heat advisory is in effect, and the National Weather Service also says this week overall might break a record:

With that said, the city’s just sent its list of places to stay cool. In West Seattle, the list includes Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW) and High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), both open 1-8 pm today, as well as the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), open weekdays 8:30 am-5 pm. You can see the full city announcement – which also includes advice on staying cool, protecting pets and vulnerable people, etc. – by going here.

P.S. Got other air-conditioning recommendations – restaurants/bars, for example? We don’t keep a standard list because it’s ever-changing but we appreciate suggestions in the comments!

