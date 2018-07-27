West Seattle scene: Tugboat ‘docks’ at Aegis Living of West Seattle

Though construction is complete at the new Aegis Living of West Seattle (4700 SW Admiral Way; WSB sponsor), a mobile crane was on the site today. Here’s what it was lifting:

That’s a replica of the tugboat Norene, which was the inspiration for the name of Aegis Living founder/CEO Dwayne Clark‘s mother-in-law. Her father had such an inspiring experience working aboard the tug in Puget Sound, he gave that name to his daughter, who is the mother of Dwayne Clark’s wife T Clark. The custom replica was brought in as a centerpiece of the new memory-care/assisted-living center’s Mediterranean theme, to anchor the courtyard on the west side of the complex.

Aegis Living expects its first West Seattle residents to move in soon, with a grand-opening celebration next month, and an open house announced for noon-4 pm August 25th. It’s been almost five years since Aegis Living bought the former Life Care Center site at 47th/Admiral/Waite.