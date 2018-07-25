West Seattle scene: Engine 36 visits Delridge Library for Firefighter Story Time

The crew from Seattle Fire Engine 36, based at North Delridge’s Station 36 by the bridge, had an education call this morning – Firefighter Story Time at the Delridge Library.

They of course read the classic “No Dragons for Tea” (written by Jean E. Pendziwol and illustrated by Martine Gourbalt), which teaches kids about fire safety. They also brought along gear so that if kids ever find themselves face to face with suited-up firefighters in an emergency, they will remember not to be scared.

SFD sends crews around the city to visit libraries periodically for Firefighter Story Times. This was the only West Seattle stop in the current round, but one month from today, you have another chance to bring the family to meet firefighters and learn about fire safety – “Fired Up Family Day” at the Homestead parking lot on Alki (2717 61st SW), 11 am-1 pm August 25th – explained in our calendar listing.