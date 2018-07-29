West Seattle Crime Watch: Broken windows

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today, both involving broken car windows:

WESTCREST PARK: That photo is from K, who says it happened at Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area today and wants to warn others that “someone is there prowling today.” She adds, “They stole shoes and a few other items.”

SEAVIEW: Lori also sent a photo and report, saying someone shattered her car’s rear window Friday night:

“Not sure what they used, but it made a big hole in the side area. We are in 5600 block of 49th Ave SW. Our car is a 1996 white GEO Prizm.”