SUMMER CAMP: Soccer skills for elementary and middle schoolers

Jake Webster, one of two captains of the Chief Sealth International High School boys’ soccer teams, is inviting younger players to a camp coming up July 30th-August 2nd, 9 am-2 pm each day:

This soccer camp is for children going into 3rd-9th grade and is great for a player of any skill level. The camp focuses on skill development, teamwork and leadership, as well as life values and traits. The Chief Sealth soccer camp is led by past and present players of both the boys’ and girls’ programs at Sealth and is a great opportunity for students segueing into Sealth to meet and bond with players and coaching staff at the varsity level. For the four days, the cost per child is $100 and includes a T-Shirt at the end of the camp.