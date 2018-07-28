UPDATE: Shooting victim outside Arrowhead Gardens

(WSB photo)

6:03 PM: Now police and fire are at the scene of another shooting incident in southeast West Seattle, with someone found outside the Arrowhead Gardens senior-apartments complex (9200 2nd SW) with what is reported to be a gunshot wound to the arm. No other info yet; we’re headed to that scene.

6:23 PM: As you probably know, this scene is not far from the earlier homicide on 1st Avenue S. Though the victim here does not have life-threatening wounds, a Homicide Unit detective is here, and they will only say they are looking to see whether the two incidents might be related. The victim here, meantime, has two wounds to the arm; he will be taken to the hospital by private (AMR) ambulance.