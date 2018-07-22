Seattle’s only parade with an international police presence

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

It wasn’t all about the wheels for the Vancouver B.C. Police Motorcycle Drill Team‘s annual visit to ride in the West Seattle Grand Parade. In The Junction, where the riding ended for Vancouver and their Seattle Police counterparts, there was time to get up close and personal. Not just with the fans.

There were a lot of special things about Saturday.

VPD is celebrating its centennial. SPD, we’re told, has someone retiring.

Also seen on the route, though not with a motorcycle, Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis.

And the “other” two-wheeled SPD officers:

P.S. West Seattle’s parade is the only one outside Canada in which the Vancouver team participates.