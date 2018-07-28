HAPPENING NOW: Alki Art Fair 2018!

What a glorious day at the beach – and the first day of this year’s Alki Art Fair is part of it. As previewed here last night, 89 artists and 11 food vendors (from tamales to Thai) signed up for booths along the boardwalk. And you’ll find the first-ever Emerging Artists spotlight just west of Alki Bathhouse.

Inside the Bathhouse, it’s a benefit silent auction, so don’t miss that. Elsewhere at the fair, you’ll find art of many kinds, including jewelry (one artist makes his from chandelier crystal!), yard art, paintings, pottery, wearable art, stickers …

You’ll also find kids’ activities.

Plus community-partner organizations including Seal Sitters, whose volunteers will be happy to answer your questions about marine mammals. Booths are open until 6 today, 10-6 tomorrow, with music continuing until 9 tonight on the main stage (we’re sponsoring the busker stage toward the west end of the boardwalk; here’s the lineup for both stages).

That’s Levi Graves, first up today on the busker stage (photos added 2:11 pm).