COUNTDOWN: Alki Art Fair next weekend!

(WSB file photo)

Here in the heart of summer, waves of big events just keep rolling on … and another one is up next weekend: The 2018 Alki Art Fair! This will be the 21st annual AAF – if you’ve never been, here’s how it’s described by organizers: “Alki Beach will come alive with art booths, children’s art activities, food carts, live music and performances, and the very popular silent auction held in the historic Alki Bathhouse. The Fair features juried art on display and for sale by local Puget Sound artists, while a line-up of talented musicians and performers entertain from four stages, morning till night.” Official Alki Art Fair hours (on the boardwalk by and west of Alki Bathhouse) will be 10 am-6 pm next Saturday and Sunday (July 28-29), with music until 9 pm on Saturday. Bonus for getting there: A free shuttle from the park-and-ride under the bridge, as explained here. We’re proud to be an Alki Art Fair co-sponsor again this year; we’ll have another update with artist and music info as next weekend gets closer!