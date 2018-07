4 PM: Just in from Sedro-Woolley – the West Seattle Little League All-Star 12s are state champions, beating Pacific (in their third faceoff) 8-4. Thanks again to Cami MacNamara for the updates, and thanks to Barry J. White for the photo above (added 4:13 pm). Barry adds, “The team now plays as Washington in the Northwest regional. Play begins next weekend in San Bernardino, CA.” More later!

ADDED 4:28 PM: The double play that ended the game:

Thanks for the video (by Stephen Foster)!