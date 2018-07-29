UPDATE: About the police response in Arbor Heights

(WSB photo)

7:15 PM: We’ve just arrived at 31st SW and SW 106th in Arbor Heights, where we heard via scanner that police were setting up a command post and calling for the mobile precinct, but didn’t hear why, so we headed out to see what we could find out. It’s a “person in crisis” situation but it’s in the process of getting resolved – the person in question is now in custody.

7:23 PM: The lieutenant at the scene tells us that the person is going to be taken to the hospital by private (AMR) ambulance for an evaluation – as is common in “person in crisis” situations – and the police response will be winding down.