Chelan Café

June 10, 2011 1:32 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news
  • American
  • American Pub Food
  • Bistro
  • 3527 Chelan SW, Seattle, WA
  • 206-932-7383
  • Takeout/Delivery:Yes/ No
  • Beverages: Full bar
  • Other Notes: (bar open til 2 am)
  • Neighborhood: Delridge
  • 21+ Only: No
  • Bar: No
  • Daypart(s): Breakfast,
  • Working Hours:
    Saturday, Sunday: 6:00am-1:00pm
    Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 6:00am-7:30pm

 

The information above could change at any time, but we will do our best to keep it current; if you know of any changes, please let us know at editor@westseattleblog.com or 206/293-6302.

If you have dined here recently, you are welcome to post a brief review/comment/observation below. If you are affiliated with the restaurant or its owners/employees, you must disclose that. If your review focuses on a complaint, WSB rules are that you must include an explanation of how you brought it to the manager or owner’s attention and what their response was. WSB management reserves the right to delete any comment for any reason. Thank you!

10 Replies to "Chelan Café"

  • KatherineL December 14, 2011 (6:39 pm)
    They don’t do poached eggs after 9 AM. This may just be weekdays.

  • Dean December 24, 2011 (4:10 pm)
    Watch out. Had breakfast there once and there was one very crabby waitress. Oh well decent food.

  • MB July 29, 2012 (9:44 pm)
    Very low quality food, frozen peas and carrots type. Breakfast is better than dinner. But they stop serving pancakes and french toast after 11. LAME!! Last family restaurant around unfortunately besides LUNA.

  • Nitro October 3, 2012 (11:50 pm)
    We love doing weekend breakfasts here. Never tried any other meal (lunch, dinner) or weekday meals- so can’t comment on that. Food is good- not exotic offerings, but good traditional breakfast food. Every time we have been there dozens of times over the last 5 years) the service has been good, no crabby servers for us! On weekends the tables are usually full,so the servers are busy. So, if you are looking to have a nice long extended chat with your server, that won’t happen. But if you want quick, polite service- they are good at that. Very family friendly. Reasonable prices

  • evergreen October 12, 2013 (5:57 pm)
    Just love this place. A true blue collar neighborhood eatery with comforting American food at a low price. Great breakfast, though the coffee is like a typical old-fashioned diner, and lots of food on the plate. Yummy bacon, great rotating specials. Kids perfectly welcome & even get gummi bears as they leave.

  • westseattledood June 13, 2015 (1:16 pm)
    The coffee is Cafe Vita last time I noticed! They are now serving Ellenos yogurt for breakfast! If you want to know what is going on in West Seattle, go eat by the counter and just join in the conversation.

    Our oldest families and small business people, retired, blue and white collars both, hang there. I often just get the low-carb special plate and ice tea. Neither adventurous or awful, but I am not really there for food. It’s about the people and the stories. And there’s a bar with strong serves, so watch it!

  • helene therrien/abasolo August 23, 2016 (10:17 am)
     Oh what a night! Owner Mary combined with CC musician -what a great evening! Thanks!

        

  • Ed Schramm September 9, 2016 (7:15 am)
    Family run business for over 75 years. A true West Seattle institution. Come in on a Sunday morning and you’ll see a real cross section of Seattle. Longshoremen, families, white collar, blue collar, etc.  Eat in the bar for a little more spice.  Now there’s dancing on Monday nights with C.C. on the piano.

    • Sara March 26, 2017 (5:11 pm)
      What time does CC play? Thanks!

  • Albert Berta September 16, 2016 (7:41 pm)
    Good breakfasts!  Sit around the bar for good service.  Get there before 0900 or you have to wait!

