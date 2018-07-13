HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 1, report 2

(QUICK LINKS: Bus reroutes here … Festival music schedule here … festival food options here … kids’ ride hours and pricing here)

5:03 PM: Let the music play! Above, that’s Ellie Strauss, part of the Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) showcase that kicked off today’s main-stage schedule. Right now, BRACKETS is performing; here’s the schedule for the rest of the night, through The Briefs at 10 pm. The main stage is on California north of Oregon; along California, booths might close as early as 6 – the kids’ rides are scheduled to close at 8 tonight.

5:22 PM: Most-recent question here at the Info Booth/Tent was about the Farmers’ Market on Sunday. It’ll happen 10 am-2 pm as always – but in its old spot, the parking lot behind KeyBank. Though the market hours are the same, the festival doesn’t officially start until 11 am on Sunday. But tomorrow – Saturday – it’s another 10 am start, like today. But let’s not get too far ahead! More festival people – West Seattle’s two highest-ranking Seattle Police stopped by earlier:

At right, Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis, with new Operations Lt. Steve Strand. His predecessor Lt. Ron Smith was a fixture on site at the festival for years – this is the first Summer Fest since his retirement. Also seen from the info booth, a KING 5 News crew:

Our view also includes the QFC booth, which usually sells relatively cheap cool treats during Summer Fest. This year, the menu board features $3 coconuts, $1 water/soda, and $3 fruit kabobs.