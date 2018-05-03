West Seattle Thursday: Homelessness forum; design review for Lam Bow Apartments; more!

(Photo by Lynn Hall)

Along with photos from last night’s sunset, here are the highlights of what’s ahead for your West Seattle (and a bit beyond) Thursday:

DROP-IN ART FOR PRESCHOOLERS: 11:30 am-12:30 pm at Delridge Library, drop in to work on art projects with guest teacher Miss Lisa. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME: 11:30 am-noon at High Point Library, you and your toddler(s) are welcome to enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

MAYOR IN SOUTH PARK: As previewed here last night, Mayor Jenny Durkan will be just over the ridge at the South Park Community Center at 3 pm for a community roundtable. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

(This photo and next by Jim Borrow)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR NEW LAM BOW BUILDING: As also previewed here last night, the Southwest Design Review Board will meet at 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building to provide Early Design Guidance on the new building proposed at 6355 Delridge Way SW to replace the Lam Bow Apartments building destroyed by fire a year and a half ago. The design packet is shown/linked in our preview. The meeting includes a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA: 6:30 pm meeting at the school. (3010 59th SW)

PUBLIC FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS: 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church, “This public forum will dive below surface responses to give homelessness a human face and explore specific decisions ahead if Seattle and its neighborhoods are to turn the corner on this tenacious problem.” All welcome; more info in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

THURSDAY TRIVIA, TWO ROUNDS: 7 and 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction. (4752 California SW)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ, the community council for White Center and vicinity has an info-packed agenda as always, including briefings on the HONK Fest! festival coming to WC next month and work at Steve Cox Memorial Park. (1243 SW 112th)

‘AN OCTOROON’: 7:30 pm curtain for ArtsWest‘s performance tonight of this award-winning play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, described as a “genre-bending work” dealing with “race, identity and time.” (4711 California SW)

ALWAYS MORE … so please also check our complete calendar!