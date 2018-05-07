Innate Vitality Wellness Studio: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Innate Vitality as a new WSB sponsor! Here’s what proprietor Kara Krause, NTP, would like you to know about her studio:

Innate Vitality is a small boutique wellness studio located in the Brace Point community, near Endolyne Joe’s. We offer a wide variety of modalities: Pilates, strength training, barre, yoga, Nutritional Therapy, and Reiki. What makes Innate Vitality unique is our community of members – who are in every age and fitness range – and we can design a health and wellness program that best fits your individual needs.

Group classes and private sessions are available to accommodate all fitness levels from beginners to athletes. So, if you want to eat and feel better or if you’re training for an event, Innate Vitality has a program for you. Our strong community membership base and small class size offers a caring and supportive environment to encourage you on your wellness journey!

Our Pilates studio is equipped with a wide variety of state of the art STOTT apparatus. All of our Pilates instructors are STOTT trained, a method that pairs the Joseph Pilates repertoire with functional movement that is scientifically based. Our Pilates reformer classes are small, never more than four people, which allows for more attention to the participants at affordable group rates.

Come check out our community! Here’s what our clients are saying:

“After seeing immediate progress with Reformer classes at Innate Vitality, my physical therapist happily gave me the green light to continue the classes and discontinue the PT I had started for left hip pain.” -S.L.

“….my results have been outstanding. From going to having been told I needed a lower back fusion to doing a Pilates program and personal training – I am no longer in pain and discomfort due to my back issues and will not be needing any surgery…” – A.H.

Services ~ Pilates ~ Yoga ~ Barre ~ Strength & Conditioning ~ Nutritional Therapy

Click here to visit our website. Use code WSB18 and get 25 percent off any package right now!

We thank Innate Vitality for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.