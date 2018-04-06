YOU CAN HELP RIGHT NOW! West Seattle Food Bank needs kids’ books

Got kids’ books you no longer need? Give them a new home! Just in, from Judi Yazzolino at the West Seattle Food Bank:

The West Seattle Food Bank’s Bookcase Program is in desperate need of children’s books and board books. Our Bookcase Program accepts slightly used or new donated books to encourage those children we serve start reading at an early age. We accept donations Monday – Friday 9 am – 3 pm or Wednesday until 7 pm at our facility at 3419 SW Morgan St. on the corner of 35th & Morgan.

There’s a parking garage right off the south side of Morgan, and you can enter the Food Bank there or from the corner.