UPDATE: Madison Middle School starts day sheltering in place because of threat

(WSB photo of Madison MS, around 9:30 this morning)

9:36 AM: After notes from parents, we have just gone over to Madison Middle School to get an update on why the school is in shelter-in-place. Madison principal Dr. Robert Gary had told us that parents were supposed to get robo-call and e-mail messages early this morning about a threat that had been received last night, and that police would be at the school just in case. Police apparently are no longer on campus but we’re told additional district security is in the building, and the school is in “shelter in place” mode today as a precaution. We don’t have any information about the reported threat but have a request to the district seeking more information as well asking for the text of the e-mail, and will add anything more we find out.

10:26 AM: District spokesperson Kim Schmanke tells us, “The school is sending a letter home shortly with an update … the shelter in place will be explained in the letter as a precautionary move.” She doesn’t have any details of the threat investigation; we have asked SPD for the police report.

10:46 AM: A parent has linked the message from the school in a comment below. Here it is, cut and pasted:

Dear Madison families: I want to provide you with information about a situation that has affected our school community and assure you we are doing everything we can to create a safe environment. Several Madison students last night reported to Madison’s administration and the district’s Safety and Security office that they heard a student threaten to do harm to people at school today. We followed district safety protocol and contacted the Seattle Police Department, who has been working with us to investigate the threat and keep our community safe. I want to assure you we take this threat very seriously. The student who is alleged to have made the threat will remain at home until the investigation is complete. In an abundance of caution, we started the school day following shelter-in-place procedures. The administration team visited each classroom to inform students that we are safe. SPD has since advised we can release from the shelter-in-place. We take all threats seriously and encourage students and families to report anything suspicious to Madison administration or Security. We will update families on any information regarding your student’s safety. Sincerely, Dr. Robert Gary, Jr.

The letter was timestamped 10:32 am and headed “Shelter in Place Lifted.” Meantime, SPD tells us the police-report narrative is not yet available as it’s still “in transcription.”