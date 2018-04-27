West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Madison Middle School starts day sheltering in place because of threat

April 27, 2018 9:36 am
(WSB photo of Madison MS, around 9:30 this morning)

9:36 AM: After notes from parents, we have just gone over to Madison Middle School to get an update on why the school is in shelter-in-place. Madison principal Dr. Robert Gary had told us that parents were supposed to get robo-call and e-mail messages early this morning about a threat that had been received last night, and that police would be at the school just in case. Police apparently are no longer on campus but we’re told additional district security is in the building, and the school is in “shelter in place” mode today as a precaution. We don’t have any information about the reported threat but have a request to the district seeking more information as well asking for the text of the e-mail, and will add anything more we find out.

10:26 AM: District spokesperson Kim Schmanke tells us, “The school is sending a letter home shortly with an update … the shelter in place will be explained in the letter as a precautionary move.” She doesn’t have any details of the threat investigation; we have asked SPD for the police report.

10:46 AM: A parent has linked the message from the school in a comment below. Here it is, cut and pasted:

Dear Madison families:

I want to provide you with information about a situation that has affected our school community and assure you we are doing everything we can to create a safe environment.

Several Madison students last night reported to Madison’s administration and the district’s Safety and Security office that they heard a student threaten to do harm to people at school today. We followed district safety protocol and contacted the Seattle Police Department, who has been working with us to investigate the threat and keep our community safe.

I want to assure you we take this threat very seriously. The student who is alleged to have made the threat will remain at home until the investigation is complete. In an abundance of caution, we started the school day following shelter-in-place procedures. The administration team visited each classroom to inform students that we are safe. SPD has since advised we can release from the shelter-in-place.

We take all threats seriously and encourage students and families to report anything suspicious to Madison administration or Security.

We will update families on any information regarding your student’s safety.

Sincerely,

Dr. Robert Gary, Jr.
Principal

The letter was timestamped 10:32 am and headed “Shelter in Place Lifted.” Meantime, SPD tells us the police-report narrative is not yet available as it’s still “in transcription.”

  • mom April 27, 2018 (9:46 am)
    Thank you WSB for this information…still waiting for communication from the school

  • Madison parent April 27, 2018 (9:48 am)
    Thank you!  This is the second time now that parents have had crappy and LATE notification. The school also needs to review its new entry rules, doors selected pose more risk!

    They can call us quickly for a tardy BUT Not THIS???  UNACCEPTABLE 

  • FJ April 27, 2018 (9:50 am)
    gosh I’m super glad they manage to get robo calls out for LITERALLY EVERYTHING ELSE but couldn’t manage this one time. 

  • Lm April 27, 2018 (9:54 am)
    And still waiting to hear something from the school….. no one answers when I call. 

    • Madison parent April 27, 2018 (10:05 am)
      I even called the SPS safety and security line this AM, they were blindsided by my call and could provide no information. 

      UNACCEPTABLE.

      King 5 is also aware and hope they ask deep questions.

  • Ed April 27, 2018 (9:55 am)
    Fill out those parent surveys and voice your communication concerns there…I did last week

  • Another Madison Parent April 27, 2018 (9:57 am)
    My daughter has been texting me from school with updates but we’ve received absolutely nothing from Madison/SPS about this.

    • Madison parent April 27, 2018 (10:07 am)
      Kids walked into this on white boards while we are in the dark 

  • Madison Parent April 27, 2018 (10:02 am)
    Not to make excuses, but the office is full of parents trying to get their kids out of school.

    My child was in the first period class with the student who had made the threat yesterday. That student is not at school today. Seattle Police Department has been to the home of the student that made the threat.

    The school is currently in shelter in place (Not full lock down) and students are being kept in their first period classes.

  • Parent April 27, 2018 (10:04 am)
    My child too has been texting me completely freaked out. The lack of communication with the District is horrible! I’m livid! 

  • Madison Mom April 27, 2018 (10:05 am)
    Abolsutely unacceptable, Seattle Schools. Only information we are getting is from our students, who are texting from there. Of all the stupid robocalls we DO get constantly, they couldn’t manage to send out the one important one? I want to know WHAT the threat was/is.

  • Another Madison Parent April 27, 2018 (10:06 am)
    Totally agree. This is no acceptable!

  • B's Mama April 27, 2018 (10:09 am)
    Totally frustrating – just got a text from my daughter who is pretty stressed – not sure what is being said to the kids.  School/district has dropped the ball on this one and needs to fix the issue ASAP as I shouldn’t have to rely on the Blog for information (which, of course, is the first place I looked when I got the text from my kid).   I’m angry that parents are out of the loop.  Totally not OK – the information and apology better be coming soon.

  • unhappy parent April 27, 2018 (10:12 am)
    nothing like a text from my kid and then no responses that leaves me wondering if “shelter in place” meant “shooter in place” and was a typo.. thanks for heart attack Madison! Glad the WS Blog could clear things up for me since they couldn’t manage an email or robocall for this in advance.

  • Parent April 27, 2018 (10:12 am)
    My child said she’s been locked in 1st period class.

  • Madison Parent April 27, 2018 (10:20 am)
    How on earth are Madison/SPS NOT communicating with the parents about this?? They might be able to avoid the mad dash of parents picking up their kids if they told us what was going on. On zero information, of course I’m going to get my kid. I can only guess that the kid who made the threat is MIA and that’s why they are sheltering in place.

    This smacks of gross negligence, SPS, and I’m pretty sure you won’t be able to plead immunity if something truly terrible were to happen.

  • Madison Parent April 27, 2018 (10:21 am)
    Thank you for these details!!

  • Andrea April 27, 2018 (10:24 am)
    Our daughter was picked up, she was not comfortable being there and I do not blame her.  Terrible that the school did not communicate anything to the parents.

  • Parent April 27, 2018 (10:26 am)
    My child text and said Shelter in place will be canceled in 20 minutes…. Panicking over here..

  • Madison Student April 27, 2018 (10:28 am)
    Today, I walked into class thinking it would be a normal day. As I walked into the school, I saw a bunch of police cars, but I didn’t think anything of it because I’ve seen police cars at school before, without a shelter and place.  I walked into first period, and everything was normal… there were the normal daily announcements, and class was normal, until there was an announcement. The announcement said that’s there were a shelter and place.  We continued class normally, my mom texted me, but my phone was on mute so I didn’t see it till 10 minutes later…  Eventually the principal (Dr. Gary) came into our class. He explained that someone the night before has threatened to bring a gun to school. He is not at the school, and he is being investigated.  Pretty much everyone in my class started texting their moms until my teacher started taking away our phones… Eventually my mom picked me up, and brought me home…

    • WorkatHomeMom April 27, 2018 (10:45 am)
      Not only did they not inform families, but a teacher was taking away students’ phones, aka the only way families were being informed???  That makes me pretty angry.  The ONLY reason my kid has a phone is so that we can be in contact in case of emergency. 

  • Madison Parent April 27, 2018 (10:33 am)
    Yeah, I need WAY more information.  I am livid that the school has not called, and that they were aware of a threat last night.  If my child wouldn’t have texted, I would have NO idea what was happening.  Glad he’s getting picked up, and his absence better not be counted against him.   

  • Joe April 27, 2018 (10:34 am)
    I am pissed! This is UNACCEPTABLE!

  • WorkatHomeMom April 27, 2018 (10:39 am)
    Thank you to all the parents who’ve posted updates.  I got a robocall yesterday about last night’s event.  I thought it was pretty bad timing since my son was at an outdoor field trip all day and I assumed something had happened to him.  My son is home sick today.  I’m sorry you and your kids are going through this today.

  • Person April 27, 2018 (10:40 am)
    The lack of communication from Madison on a regular basis leaves me with very little confidence in their ability to handle emergencies. I did pick my kid up but if I had prior notice I would have either just had him stay home or sent him if I was confident I was getting the full story. 

  • mjh April 27, 2018 (10:46 am)
    This lack of communication is completely unacceptable, particularly since the threat came last night!!! 

  • WorkatHomeMom April 27, 2018 (10:49 am)
