HAPPENING NOW: See, sip, snack at stops along the West Seattle Art Walk

April 12, 2018 6:08 pm
Sunbreak! Just in time for you to spend a while on the first West Seattle Art Walk of spring:

AT VISCON CELLARS: This quarter, Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is showcasing the work of West Seattle mixed-media artist Jessie Summa Russo. You can meet her at the tasting room while viewing her art tonight until 9 pm. Viscon waives tasting fees for Art Walk participants – and you can nosh on pasta and cake tonight, too. “Lemon ricotta olive oil ciambellone cake,” to be specific, as Jessie describes it.)

Here’s the full map/list for tonight and the May and June second Thursday West Seattle Art Walks:

ADDED 7:15 PM – AT VIRAGO: You can stop by Virago Gallery‘s new location for its “soft open” during Art Walk tonight:

We first reported back in February that proprietor Tracy Cilona was moving her gallery/store around the corner to 4537 California SW – and now she’s there!

Across the street:

AT CLICK! Salyna Gracie is drawing quite a crowd at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) with her “Poisonous Beauty” paintings. If you can’t get to Click! in person, her paintings are available in their online store, too.

