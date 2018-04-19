UPDATE: About that police motorcade in West Seattle – Japan’s prime minister stops at Salty’s

12:00 PM: Thanks for the tips about the Seattle Police motorcade that headed westbound over the West Seattle Bridge a little while ago. They’re now at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) and we are told that they’re escorting Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who just yesterday was on the East Coast meeting with President Trump.

1:21 PM: Our photographer went back over to await the departure and to find out the reason for the visit. Salty’s proprietor Gerry Kingen told WSB that apparently the local embassy consulate was asked for dining recommendations and his establishment emerged!

1:51 PM: Prime Minister Abe has moved on. We’ll be adding photos in a bit. His jet, by the way, is a 747 – here’s Twitter video posted after it landed.