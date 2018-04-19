West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

59℉

UPDATE: About that police motorcade in West Seattle – Japan’s prime minister stops at Salty’s

April 19, 2018 12:00 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

12:00 PM: Thanks for the tips about the Seattle Police motorcade that headed westbound over the West Seattle Bridge a little while ago. They’re now at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) and we are told that they’re escorting Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who just yesterday was on the East Coast meeting with President Trump.

1:21 PM: Our photographer went back over to await the departure and to find out the reason for the visit. Salty’s proprietor Gerry Kingen told WSB that apparently the local embassy consulate was asked for dining recommendations and his establishment emerged!

1:51 PM: Prime Minister Abe has moved on. We’ll be adding photos in a bit. His jet, by the way, is a 747 – here’s Twitter video posted after it landed.

Share This

12 Replies to "UPDATE: About that police motorcade in West Seattle - Japan's prime minister stops at Salty's"

  • MJ April 19, 2018 (12:07 pm)
    Reply

    And the weather is very cooperative

  • Mary April 19, 2018 (12:09 pm)
    Reply

    Wow! That is a really big deal! Beautiful day for his visit. 

  • Driver April 19, 2018 (12:28 pm)
    Reply

    I was wondering why the 1st Ave on ramp to the WSB was blocked by police around 11:20.

    • WSB April 19, 2018 (12:38 pm)
      Reply

      Yeah, this was completely not publicly announced. About a week ago there was also an unannounced dignitary in town – no West Seattle visit that time (at least that we knew) … there were social-media mentions of a downtown hotel “crawling with police,” plus police backchannel strategizing, yet so far as I can tell it was never reported and I have no idea who that was! Prime Minister Abe left Florida first thing this morning so we’re guessing this is mostly a refueling stop … assuming his plane is parked at Boeing Field, hey, we’re not far. – TR

  • maryv April 19, 2018 (12:42 pm)
    Reply

    And they take him to Salty’s…maybe for just the view?

  • Chivahn Wilkens April 19, 2018 (12:46 pm)
    Reply

    I was wondering who that was! Watched it all go by from the ActivSpace.

  • Wendell April 19, 2018 (1:12 pm)
    Reply

    Mashiko’s would’ve probably been a better choice.

    • WSB April 19, 2018 (1:38 pm)
      Reply

      Not open for lunch! And no view.

  • Daniel April 19, 2018 (1:44 pm)
    Reply

    Wow didn’t know Abe was going to be in Seattle! That explains why the Sheriffs helicopter was making the rounds over West Seattle last night..

    • WSB April 19, 2018 (1:56 pm)
      Reply

      We updated our story on Guardian One earlier – “flying patrol” is how KCSO explained last night.

  • JTM April 19, 2018 (1:49 pm)
    Reply

    There’s also a huge police presence on 42nd between Alaska and Juneau right now. 

    • WSB April 19, 2018 (1:55 pm)
      Reply

      Unrelated. That’s related to a person in crisis.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann