Which West Seattle schools will be in next year’s BEX V levy? Local meeting April 3

When voters passed Seattle Public Schools‘ BEX (Building Excellence) IV levy in 2013, it included money for the new Genesee Hill and Arbor Heights Elementaries. In 2007, BEX III funded the Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW). Before that, the school board gets a briefing this Wednesday (March 28th) on where the levy-planning process stands. Last public discussion of what might be in BEX V was back in December, at which time, we reported, six West Seattle school sites were being considered for “major projects” – Alki, Boren STEM K-8, Lafayette, Madison, Roxhill, and Schmitz Park. Here’s the district announcement of the April 3rd community meeting (6:30-8:15 pm), with info on how to comment if you can’t be there.