West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WHALE WATCHING: Orcas visible from our shore

February 20, 2018 1:12 pm
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

1:12 PM: Thanks to Kersti Muul and Alisa Lemire Brooks for updates on two groups of orcas that have been in the Central Sound so far today (including one group that veered westward into Kitsap County waters). Kersti just texted to say that she “has eyes on” one group right now, northbound between Blake Island and Bainbridge Island, visible from Alki Point and vicinity, but on the west side of the Sound, so you’ll need good binoculars. She says a “large male” is in the lead.

3:03 PM: Kersti says the whales “have disappeared” from view.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WHALE WATCHING: Orcas visible from our shore"

  • Kersti Muul February 20, 2018 (1:30 pm)
    These are Transients btw… The heat off the water is pretty intense today 

  • Keith C February 20, 2018 (1:49 pm)
    Kersti are they still moving north?

