TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; SB 509 crash

6:52 AM: One incident to report in the area – Seattle Fire says a man in his 40s has died after his car hit a tree at the SB 509 exit to Myers Way. So if you use SB 509 and usually get it to it from anywhere north of that, investigators will likely be on scene quite a while.

Other alerts and transportation notes:

SCHOOL BUS STRIKE CONTINUES: Fourth day.

FAUNTLEROY/WILDWOOD CLOSURE: Second day of work closing this intersection just south of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, and rerouting the C Line and Route 116.

TRAFFIC-SIGNAL WORK: As announced Monday by SDOT, crews will be working to tweak six West Seattle signals today.

7:06 AM: The State Patrol says the Myers Way ramp from SB 509 has reopened.