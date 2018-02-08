CONGRATULATIONS! 2 local students win Rotary Club scholarships for leadership training

Just announced:

The Rotary Club of West Seattle is pleased to announce the selection of two West Seattle students to receive scholarships to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (“RYLA”) from March 15-18,2018 at Pacific Lutheran University.

The scholarship recipients are:

Konrad Gerhardt, son of Roxanne and Jon Gerhardt of West Seattle, is a sophomore at O’Dea High School, where he is the House Captain of Limerick Sophomore House and a member of the O’Dea Lacrosse team. Konrad is also an Adventure Scout and completed the high adventure trek at Philmont Scout Ranch last summer.

Zach Carver, son of Lars and Allison Carver of West Seattle, is a sophomore at Seattle Lutheran High School, where he is Sophomore Class Vice President and was honored as the 2nd Team All-League selection in football as a running back. Zach loves creative writing and making music.

RYLA is an intensive leadership training program for sophomore and junior students selected by their Rotary Clubs from Rotary Districts 5020 and 5030, encompassing the metropolitan Seattle area, Pierce County, Vancouver Island, and the Olympic Peninsula. We congratulate our scholarship recipients.