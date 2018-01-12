WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon Subaru Legacy, black BMX bicycle inside

One reader report in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight. Just in, from Liz:

My boyfriend and I live at the Alaska Junction and today between 1 am and noon, Luc’s maroon 1992 Subaru Legacy wagon (hatchback – license plate number AAM 5011) was stolen with his black MacNeil BMX bicycle locked inside. It was parked on Glenn Way near the alley between Oregon and Alaska. We have made a police report, looked at Offerup and Craigslist, and called the tow yard, but there has been no sign of the bike or the car.

The bike is a MacNeil Default frame with S&M bars and forks, purple Hoder grips, and Odyssey pedals (purple) cranks and wheels.