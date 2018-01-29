West Seattle, Washington

It’s a popular question this week – how soon will Olympia Coffee open its new West Seattle location at 3840 California SW, first announced eight months ago? The paper’s down from the windows, and that’s what led to multiple inquiries in our inbox. After e-mail and repeated trips these past few days to see if we could find anyone there to ask, the latter tactic was finally successful this afternoon. We’re told they have one more inspection to go through, and could have an opening-date announcement as soon as tomorrow. As noted in our previous reports, though the company was founded in its namesake city, co-proprietor Sam Schroeder has deep West Seattle roots.

4 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Wondering how soon Olympia Coffee is opening in West Seattle?"

  • T Chief January 29, 2018 (2:50 pm)
    Can’t wait to try them out ! 

  • Linds January 29, 2018 (4:50 pm)
    Yay!  I’m so excited to have them in the hood!  

  • Calires January 29, 2018 (7:29 pm)
    They’ve been working from early in the morning to late at night.  It’s looking great.  I was very sad when Charlestown Cafe closed and was a major skeptic of the Rally development.  As a nearby resident, I have been very pleasantly surprised by how quickly the project was completed (unlike the apartment building across the street that is in year 4(!) of construction and still empty) and the shops are mostly actual retail businesses which makes the block more vibrant.  I have a feeling Olympia will be wildly successful with so many more people living along California in this area and no coffee shops between Freshy’s and Hotwire.  Welcome to the ‘hood and best of luck.

  • justme January 29, 2018 (9:45 pm)
    Yes! I’ve been waiting for a coffee shop to pop up in this area for 10 years. Not that I’m too lazy to walk to other options, it’s just nice to have one so close. 

