BIZNOTE: Wondering how soon Olympia Coffee is opening in West Seattle?

It’s a popular question this week – how soon will Olympia Coffee open its new West Seattle location at 3840 California SW, first announced eight months ago? The paper’s down from the windows, and that’s what led to multiple inquiries in our inbox. After e-mail and repeated trips these past few days to see if we could find anyone there to ask, the latter tactic was finally successful this afternoon. We’re told they have one more inspection to go through, and could have an opening-date announcement as soon as tomorrow. As noted in our previous reports, though the company was founded in its namesake city, co-proprietor Sam Schroeder has deep West Seattle roots.