BIZNOTES, JUNCTION EDITION: West Seattle Cyclery closing; two openings; one move

Four notes from The Junction:

WEST SEATTLE CYCLERY CLOSING: Thanks to the people who messaged us about West Seattle Cyclery‘s announcement that it’s closing. From its website:

STORE CLOSING – LIQUIDATION SALE THIS SAT/SUN DEC. 9-10! After 4.5 years we have decided to close the shop. It is a mixed bag of emotions but found I was not able to spend as much time as I need/want with family and friends riding my bikes and enjoying life. All sales will be final. 30-60% off all bikes. 50% – 90% off Accessories, Components and Apparel

The shop at 4508 California SW opened in summer 2013. This is the second Junction closure announcement in less than a week, after Merryweather Books.

We also have two openings to note:

THE ESCAPE ARTIST: Today is the first day of business for this “escape room” venue that’s filled multiple spaces at 4517 California SW. We had more backstory about proprietor Kristine Atri‘s business back in May.

CAFE MIA: If you haven’t tried it yet, you might be interested to know that the bistro replacing Fiddlehead Fine Foods at 4310 SW Oregon is open, quietly segueing from a soft open into full operations.

And a plan to move:

BARRE BOHEMIAN: The West Seattle location of this independently owned barre-studio mini-chain has announced plans to move into a Junction space in a few months. It’s one of the spaces under construction on the southwest corner of Fauntleroy and Edmunds. “We are moving to a larger space because we’ve outgrown our cozy west Seattle studio. At the new space we will expand our yoga program, have room for more barre, offer more workshops and have child care (a huge reason for the move). The space will be just as homey and unique as our current one,” promises proprietor Tracy Drago. Meantime, they remain open in Upper Morgan at 6531 35th SW.