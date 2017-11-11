West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Fiddlehead Fine Foods closes, Cafe Mia on the way

November 11, 2017 3:41 pm
47 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Thanks for the tips. We’ve been trying to confirm this one for a while, ever since a liquor-license notice appeared for Café Mia at the same address as Fiddlehead Fine Foods in The Junction (4310 SW Oregon) – and today Fiddlehead has itself confirmed that it’s closed (the shown-above notice is in the window – thanks to Daniel for the photo):

Thank you for your support and business over the last 6 years. It has been quite a journey and we have enjoyed meeting and serving our neighbors here in the West Seattle Junction. We are excited to announce there is a new breakfast/lunch cafe (Cafe Mia) that will be taking over and wish them the best of luck.

Café Mia describes itself as a “bistro + vin bar in West Seattle specializing in house-made global cuisine, wines, craft beer, teas, PNW coffee, & organic juices + smoothies.”

47 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Fiddlehead Fine Foods closes, Cafe Mia on the way"

  • wessyder November 11, 2017 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    As long as the wait times for food were some times, this was my favorite place for breakfast in West Seattle, and this is a big loss for us IMO.   It was a nice and sunny breakfast spot, and I spent many a morning there with my wife and son.  The hash was phenomenal.  

    I also like the Chelan, but they are very different.   Chelan is inexpensive comfort food to me (and I know that place isn’t for everyone, but I love me a Chef Eddy Sandwich).

    So the question I have for the hive mind is:  What is your favorite West Seattle breakfast spot?   Why?  

    • Mark November 11, 2017 (7:24 pm)
      Reply

      Easy Street! Best breakfast in Seattle, if you like greasy spoon diner style. Great friendly staff as well.

    • Cee November 12, 2017 (10:41 am)
      Reply

      Both Easy Street and Great American Diner in Alaska Junction, also Arthur’s Breakfast and Bar along with Circa in Admiral Junction :)

  • D Del Rio November 11, 2017 (8:07 pm)
    Reply

    Almost but not quite West Seattle, Noble Barton in White Center is one of my favorites.

    • Trickycoolj November 12, 2017 (8:50 am)
      Reply

      Me too! They’ll fill you up all day!

      • SWTexan November 13, 2017 (8:53 am)
        Reply

        Me too! But we went there last night for dinner and my 5-year old got to witness a bar fight that spilled out of the Locker Room. Oh White Center… so classy.

  • Sam-c November 11, 2017 (8:24 pm)
    Reply

    What a bummer. We’ll really miss fiddlehead.

  • linasenzerrose November 11, 2017 (8:25 pm)
    Reply

    we love Young’s in white center.  total greasy spoon.  best waitress ever.  love the country friend steak.  I have heard the breakfast burritos at Wildwood Market (near endolyne Joe’s) are awesome, we have been meaning to check that spot out.  like endolyne joes too.

  • Kathy November 11, 2017 (9:05 pm)
    Reply

    We recently tried the Greenbridge Cafe for the first time, their Apple Pistachio Pancakes with Bacon were delicious and light as a feather. The online menu is a bit confusing, though, as it doesn’t list their breakfast items, which weren’t extensive but what they had was excellent. We were going to try Young’s Cafe but they were closed for renovation or something at the time. I would definitely go back for another meal at Greenbridge Cafe.

    • Kathy November 11, 2017 (9:18 pm)
      Reply

      Actually, I take it back, they do have a long list of Brunch items at the bottom right of the Greenbridge Cafe menu.

  • Elizh November 11, 2017 (9:12 pm)
    Reply

    Great American Diner seems to have solved their service problems.  They have great hash browns, and I also like their corned beef hash. Omelets are huge, and they have pancakes and skillets too. Best of all, they serve breakfast all day.  Just ask for the breakfast menu if you go in after 11AM.

    • LeeRae Blaylock November 14, 2017 (12:25 am)
      Reply

      I like the food at the Great American Diner. But we went in on Saturday, waited about 20 minutes. And didn’t even get water. So we left and went to JAKs! Always great service at JAKs! And the food can’t be matched in West Seattle!

  • Jissy November 11, 2017 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    Love Noble Barton plus they have Vashon Nitro ColdBrew!   Young’s is really quick, family friendly and inexpensive! 

  • AJP November 11, 2017 (9:38 pm)
    Reply

    Greenbridge Cafe is really, really good. It’s like eating at your friend’s auntie’s house, where the food is homemade and delicious, and they’re happy to have you as their guest. 

  • newnative November 11, 2017 (11:05 pm)
    Reply

    Admiral Bird has interesting breakfast/brunch. Many versions of Belgian waffles (corn, sweet potato, classic), salads , veggie chili, sandwiches. My favorite. 

    I went to fiddlehead when I lived closer to the Junction. I am sorry I haven’t been recently. 

  • Ann November 11, 2017 (11:53 pm)
    Reply

    This breaks my heart – my favorite breakfast spot!  I’ll miss you Fiddlehead :-(

  • RP November 12, 2017 (12:35 am)
    Reply

    What???!!!  This is such a blow!  I am going to miss their rosemary chicken salad, and they had the best biscuits in Seattle!  : (  

    As far as breakfast places go, Easy Street is the best inexpensive breakfast in West Seattle, and Noble Barton in White Center is SO, SO GOOD.  But still, no more Fiddlehead?  What a blow to the neighborhood!  : (  

  • Astrogirl November 12, 2017 (2:34 am)
    Reply

    This really sucks. It’s one of my favorite spots for breakfast in West Sea. I loved their biscuits and pressed coffee. Thank you for serving West Sea an upscale breakfast. By the way, I also  love the ladies at Easy Street. They bring a smile to my face every time I visit. Guess, I’ll be seeing them more and the hubby will be spending $$$ on music ;).

  • RayWest November 12, 2017 (6:00 am)
    Reply

    Whaaat???  A new place opening that isn’t pizza or Thai? Now that I can get on board with, and I’ll definitely be giving them a try.  Sorry to see Fiddlehead go.  As far as my favorite breakfast places: Luna Park, Easy Street, the Chelan Cafe, and, although I’ve never been a huge fan of their general menu, Cristos on Alki does a good basic breakfast and it’s not usually crowded.  There’s a few places mentioned in the comments above that I haven’t tried, but I will. Thanks for the suggestions.

  • PC November 12, 2017 (9:06 am)
    Reply

    The quality of Fiddlehead food was consistently superb and that is what you don’t get in many restaurants. Yes a long, frustrating wait at times for the food but in all the many, many times I ate there, the quality and the food tastes were excellent. Will definitely be missed!!

  • IDC November 12, 2017 (9:15 am)
    Reply

    Honestly, Fiddlehead was probably the best breakfast restaurant I’ve ever been to. They had a no compromise approach to good food that is completely different to greasy spoon diners. This is a huge loss to the neighborhood. 

  • Chris November 12, 2017 (9:50 am)
    Reply

    Can’t say I’m going to miss them too much.  When I pay to eat at a restaurant, service is part of the deal. Fiddlehead was self service at full service prices. If the one employee at the counter wasn’t barking orders at the customers, the various signs around the restaurant were.

    • Brayton November 12, 2017 (9:56 pm)
      Reply

      I thought my husband and I were the only ones to feel this way. We loved the pork hash for breakfast. The pancakes and bacon were quite good. But the service was exactly as you said. I always thought it was non-existent or cold.

      The one thing I hope Cafe Mia really works to solve is the echo chamber dining room. It’s uncomfortably loud when busy. 

      It will be fun to see what Cafe Mia is all about. It’s a bummer to have good food options go away, but here’s the opportunity for something new!

  • Morgan November 12, 2017 (10:02 am)
    Reply

    Sorry to hear– the quality of their food was a cut above for sure. I’m probably in the minority but mostly went here for lunch and their sandwiches and salads were better than anything else in the Junction. Good luck to the Fiddlehead owners on their next adventure and good luck to the new restaurant coming in! 

  • Ari Yoder November 12, 2017 (2:12 pm)
    Reply

    Great American Diner – California at Edmunds.

    • KJ November 13, 2017 (3:48 pm)
      Reply

      Great breakfasts all day. Best eggs benedict ever. Fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce.

  • ab November 12, 2017 (4:58 pm)
    Reply

    OMG!!! all the best places r closing!!!!!! first blackboard bistro, now fiddlehead! why cant great places stay like capitol hill? i hate leaving west seattle to eat but the choices are dwindling for fresh, quality, unique and homemade!


    😨😩😡😡



  • jseaf November 12, 2017 (5:16 pm)
    Reply

    Good riddance. Their food was good, but not good enough to make up for the terrible operations – no phone takeout orders, consistently running out of popular items, and waits extending long beyond estimates. Hopefully the owners of Cafe Mia care more about their customers’ experience than Fiddlehead’s.

  • WS Taxpayer November 12, 2017 (6:07 pm)
    Reply

    Skylark has the best brunch in W. Seattle 

  • Marcy November 12, 2017 (9:02 pm)
    Reply

    Hands down the best, freshest breakfast in West Seattle. So sad to see you go FH.  Our go-to is Endolyne Joe’s. Great service and consistent delicious breakfasts! Our go-to in SLU is Portage Bay. Fiddleheads was like a mini Portage Bay to us. So sad….

  • Tim November 13, 2017 (5:42 am)
    Reply

    Fiddlehead is my favorite by a long way. I am going to miss it.

  • Earlybird November 13, 2017 (8:08 am)
    Reply

    I’ll echo the disappointment in Fiddlehead closing – they had quickly become my favorite breakfast spot in West Seattle! The smoked pork hash was to die for, and they made a really delicious cappuccino to go with it. The service always did strike me as odd, but not to the point of avoidance. 

    Other favorite breakfast/brunch spots are Luna Park for greasy spoon food, Admiral Bird for something unique, and Ma’ono or Cactus for a sit-down brunch. 

  • Lindsey November 13, 2017 (9:00 am)
    Reply

    I’m SO sad that Fiddlehead is closed, it was one of my favorites and I actually didn’t mind that the wait was long. Sometimes it is nice to just go and enjoy a meal in a bright and fun atmosphere without being rushed in and out. We also like Shadowland for brunch on the weekends, they have great benedict options! I’m pretty sure it is 21+ though even during brunch.

  • T Rex November 13, 2017 (11:45 am)
    Reply

    Young’s has the best breakfast hands down! If you have not had their mushroom and cheese omelet, you are missing out my friends.

     Great family, great small business to support! 

  • sam-c November 13, 2017 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    Anyone know of another place in WS that serves tasty cheesy grits like fiddlehead ? that was so good….   :(

  • WSmom November 13, 2017 (1:46 pm)
    Reply

    I am so sad to see this place close.  Thank you for everything and best wishes.

  • The Parkers November 13, 2017 (2:20 pm)
    Reply

    We loved Fiddlehead. The food was homemade and delicious!

    Best wishes! We will miss you!

    • KJ November 13, 2017 (3:50 pm)
      Reply

      Great American Diner. 

  • trickycoolj November 13, 2017 (3:25 pm)
    Reply

    There’s a delicious smoked pork benedict down at Skylark, hardly ever busy when I go and always a neat atmosphere with cartoons/football on the big screen and occasional chef experiments on the specials menu.

  • AL November 14, 2017 (4:01 pm)
    Reply

    I knew this place wouldn’t last- with the crappy service service.  Doesn’t matter how good the food is- if you have poor service- that says it all.   The moment I walked in this place- there was no one to greet- and when a server finally came up- she rolled her eyes and said like “Oh god- more customers”.  We walked out and never went back.  So – as I am sure this place had great food- their customer service was extremely poor-  that doesn’t fly!  Why do places like Chelan  continue on?  The service- and the food – always consistent.  Here’s to the new restaurant!  I hope they manage this place better.  

    • newnative November 15, 2017 (8:14 am)
      Reply

      I never had that experience at Fiddlehead. wow. 

    • Alex November 21, 2017 (10:37 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, the service was crappy. The person who took the orders at the counters called all shots. It was a ‘soup nazi’ kind of place, because of the good food. But good riddance to them.

  • Lor November 15, 2017 (8:01 am)
    Reply

    Be’s Cafe !!

    • sam-c November 15, 2017 (8:30 am)
      Reply

      Do they have tasty grits?

  • 4 Alki Tummies November 15, 2017 (9:31 am)
    Reply

    Luna Park Cafe is our family’s favorite for the past 30 years! Try the Luna Eggs with some homemade salsa on the side. YUM!

  • Alex November 20, 2017 (10:44 pm)
    Reply

    I used to go here every Friday for more than a year now. What I didn’t like is they did not even inform me the week before when I was there. They could have at-least informed that next Friday they would be closed. I used to just go there for their biscuits. As always I love to accept the challenge. I will make a better biscuit than them after a few rounds of experimenting. So no need of this place anymore for me and saves me $15 bucks per week. Some people think they are just it.

  • tuesdayjane November 28, 2017 (8:37 pm)
    Reply

    I can definitely understand people’s thoughts on the service. It wasn’t the warmest service I have ever experienced. But I will say this… For a period of time I was in there with my very young children for breakfast at least twice a week. To put it lightly, they were learning their restaurant manners. Never, not once, was I ever treated as though they would rather not have me or my children there. (Even when I myself was wishing that I wasn’t there!) Some people are more reserved by nature. I wouldn’t necessarily take it as an affront. The food was wonderful. It was definitely our favorite breakfast place. A true loss for WS.

