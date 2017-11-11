BIZNOTE: Fiddlehead Fine Foods closes, Cafe Mia on the way

Thanks for the tips. We’ve been trying to confirm this one for a while, ever since a liquor-license notice appeared for Café Mia at the same address as Fiddlehead Fine Foods in The Junction (4310 SW Oregon) – and today Fiddlehead has itself confirmed that it’s closed (the shown-above notice is in the window – thanks to Daniel for the photo):

Thank you for your support and business over the last 6 years. It has been quite a journey and we have enjoyed meeting and serving our neighbors here in the West Seattle Junction. We are excited to announce there is a new breakfast/lunch cafe (Cafe Mia) that will be taking over and wish them the best of luck.

Café Mia describes itself as a “bistro + vin bar in West Seattle specializing in house-made global cuisine, wines, craft beer, teas, PNW coffee, & organic juices + smoothies.”