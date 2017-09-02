What’s up for your West Seattle Saturday

Good morning! Relatively quiet Saturday on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ADMIRAL ADOPT-A-STREET CLEANUP: Join the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s quarterly cleanup 9 am-noon, with treats at the start and sack lunch at the end. Meet at Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor). All ages welcome; tools and bags provided. (41st/42nd/Admiral)

TAI CHI ON THE BEACH: 9 am, next to the Alki Statue of Liberty – details in our calendar listing. (61st SW/Alki SW)

EX-3.14 BAKERY EQUIPMENT SALE: 10 am-4 pm, first day of the two-day sale by the new tenants of this space in downtown White Center, just before they start converting it into the Brass Knuckle Bistro.

There will be bake wares of every kind, pots & pans, blenders, food processor, mini fridge, microwave, commercial shelf size convection oven as well as Garland half size commercial convection oven, dishes, glasses, cups, cutlery, utensils, coffee makers, café curtains, tension rods & new blinds, ceiling fans, light fixtures, linens (table cloths), Display cases ( wood, Glass & locking) Bakery Dry display Cases as well as a “Show Off” pie cooler display (Very Retro and very cool), wooden chairs 20, Freezer, espresso machine, grinders & coffee supplies, bakery supplies, cash register, rice cooker, silk flowers, display & decorations, children’s toys & books, a couch, side & coffee tables, SS commercial sinks (2 sizes), a Beverage Air refrigerated case, and more.

(9602 16th SW)

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SIDEWALK SALE: Also in White Center, Library Guild volunteers are having their annual fundraiser sale, 10 am-2 pm. (1409 SW 107th)

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: Third-to-last day for the only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way) and for Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

VIETNAMESE STORY TIME: 11:30 am-noon at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS, FINAL WEEKEND: Today, Sunday, and Monday bring your final 2017 chances to tour the historic lighthouse, free, with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. 1-4 pm, arrive by 3:40 pm to be in the last group admitted. (3201 Alki SW)

AT C & P COFFEE COMPANY: Singer-songwriter Philip Mariconda, 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo, Buff Muff, Professor Sweater, 9 pm-midnight. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)