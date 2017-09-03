WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Application time for Fauntleroy, Junction events

The winter holidays are not that far away, and two holiday events are already inviting you to apply:

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART AND GIFT SHOW CALL FOR ARTISTS: Just received:

The Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show highlights the creativity of fine artists and crafters, working in any medium. Applicants must be a resident of, or have studio space in, West Seattle (Vashon residents are also welcome to apply). Painters, glass artists, printmakers, photographers, sculptors, fiber artists and crafters who exhibit a high level of creativity are encouraged to apply. Apply at www.fauntleroyucc.org/events by September 17th.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR IN THE JUNCTION: Also from the inbox:

Holiday Bazaar, Saturday, November 25, 9 AM -4 PM, Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th SW. Vendor tables available; early-bird vendor discount until October 1st. Application link: form.jotform.us/72178254467161

If you’re doing early planning for holiday events like these, let us know! editor@westseattleblog.com