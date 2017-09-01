West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

78℉

FERRY ALERT: 2-hour wait at Fauntleroy; helicopters visit

September 1, 2017 4:53 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Helicopter | Transportation | West Seattle news

As was the case during the other pre-holiday Friday afternoons this summer, TV helicopters have been hovering over the Fauntleroy ferry dock – first, the KING/KOMO helicopter around 3 pm, and right now the KIRO helicopter. Fridays have been difficult even without holiday traffic, as Vashon-bound riders are acutely aware, with Washington State Ferries continues to struggle with attempts to improve loading times, but today has an extra problem – the route remains on a 2-boat schedule because vessel problems have left the system painfully short on backups. WSF says boats are running up to half an hour behind that schedule right now, too.

Share This

No Replies to "FERRY ALERT: 2-hour wait at Fauntleroy; helicopters visit"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann