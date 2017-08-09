TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch; third day without Water Taxi; paving

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: SDOT reports a vehicle blocking the right lane of the eastbound bridge at the Admiral Way onramp.

Other notes to start:

WATER TAXI REMINDER: Today is day three without King County Water Taxi service – as the passenger-ferry service moves to a new temporary dock on the north side of the downtown ferry terminal.

BEACH DRIVE PAVING UPDATE: SDOT says work on Beach Drive SW between Charlestown and Andover will resume today, 9 am-6 pm. Flaggers will assist with traffic control.