Your West Seattle Sunday highlights



(WSB photo: Mount Rainier, from Marine View Drive, Saturday evening)

Day 2 of what is for many a four-day weekend – here are some of the ways you can enjoy it:

GREAT AMERICAN DINER SOFT OPEN: The proprietors of Great American Diner and Bar tell us this will be the second day of their “soft open” in The Junction, starting with breakfast/brunch at 7 am. Their official “grand opening” announcement is expected soon. (4752 California SW)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Today on the beach, it’s the Alki Volleyball Association‘s Firecracker Classic juniors’ tournament, 9 am-6 pm. (2400 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: If this isn’t the peak of summer produce, it’s close to it. And of course the market has more than produce – there’s also meat, cheese, eggs, baked goods, beverages … 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

TODAY’S WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Lincoln Park wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm, and Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE BENEFIT CONCERT: Noon-6 pm, you’re invited to the sanctioned encampment Camp Second Chance for a benefit blues concert and potluck. Admission is free but they’re collecting donations to raise money so they can cover what the city funding doesn’t cover – particularly, tiny houses to replace tents. (9701 Myers Way S.)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Free tours of the historic lighthouse at Alki Point with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1-4 pm – get there by 3:40 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: The community advisory committee monitoring CSC is scheduled to meet today at Arrowhead Gardens, 2 pm. (9200 2nd SW)

BOSCOE’S BROOD: Acoustic singer/songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

