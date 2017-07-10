West Seattle Monday: Music Under the Stars, week 2; lots @ the libraries; more…



(Osprey at Alki Point – photographed by Jim Borrow)

Options aplenty for today/tonight, and many are at your local Seattle Public Library branches! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

X-STREAM MAGIC: 11 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, free, geared toward kids 5-12 – more info in our calendar listing. (2306 42nd SW)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Here’s what’s open today and when – Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool, noon-6:30 pm. (Go here to find addresses)

LUNCH AT THE LIBRARIES: Just a reminder of our ongoing summer listings, anyone 18 and under can get lunch for free at the High Point (35th SW/SW Raymond) or Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW) libraries, 12:30-1:30 pm.

BUSINESS WORKSHOP: 6-8 pm at Delridge Library, learn how to grow your small business. Free, but registration is recommended – more info in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP @ SOUTHWEST LIBRARY: 6:45 pm – this month’s title is “Mountains Beyond Mountains” by Tracy Kidder. All welcome. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

EVENING BOOK GROUP @ WS LIBRARY: 6:45 pm – this month’s title is “On Such a Full Sea” by Chang-Rae Lee.

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS, WEEK 2: It’s the second of four Monday nights for this free series presented by the Seattle Chamber Music Society at Delridge Community Center park – 7:30 pm, a group will perform live; 8 pm, you’re invited to stay and listen to audio of KING-FM’s live broadcast of SCMS’s festival concert at Benaroya Hall. Bring your own chair/blanket. Here’s our coverage of last week’s event. (Delridge Way SW/SW Genesee)