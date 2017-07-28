WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: Two Delridge updates

From the city Department of Construction and Inspections files:

REDEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL AT 5214 DELRIDGE WAY SW: An early-stage proposal has just appeared in city files to redevelop this site [map], which has been remodeled incrementally in recent years and now houses multiple small businesses. The new proposal is described as follows:

Demolition of existing commercial structure and construction of new 3600 sf mixed use building and (4) townhouse units. Mixed use building to include (2) commercial spaces and (4) Small Efficiency Dwelling Units (SEDU). Parking for (6) vehicles to be provided on site.

(SEDU is the city’s term for microstudio apartments.) Again, it’s an early-stage proposal, just beginning its journey through the potential permitting process.

SEE THE DESIGN PACKET FOR 8854 DELRIDGE BEFORE FIRST REVIEW: Two miles south, 8854 Delridge Way SW [map] goes to the Southwest Design Review Board for the first time on Thursday night (August 3rd). We first reported a year ago that a mixed-use project was planned for the site of a burned-out former auto shop. The design packet describes as “a new 4-story building over a below-grade parking garage level with 31 apartment micro-units, retail (café) space, and 15 enclosed parking stalls.” Here’s the packet by Sazei Design Group:

Or, see it here. Next Thursday’s review is for Early Design Guidance, so it focuses on “massing” – size, shape, placement on site – and is set for 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon), including a public-comment period.