SEATTLE MAYORAL ELECTION 2017: 3 West Seattle events this week

By week’s end, your primary-election ballot should arrive – King County Elections plans to mail ballots on Wednesday. Three election-related events are coming up this week in West Seattle:

3 MAYORAL CANDIDATES AT ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Tuesday night at 7 pm, ANA’s meeting will include three of the 21 mayoral hopefuls, as just announced by president Larry Wymer:

Gary Brose

Casey Carlisle

Harley Lever

All are welcome at the meeting, at The Sanctuary at Admiral (42nd SW/SW Lander).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS’ MAYORAL ENDORSEMENT: Last month, our area’s biggest political organization had a mayoral forum with nine candidates (here’s our coverage, with video). But the 34th Dems did not take an official endorsement vote. We’re told they’re planning on one at this month’s meeting, 7 pm Wednesday at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW).

MAYORAL FORUM AT SUMMER FEST GREENLIFE: And another reminder, Sustainable West Seattle is hosting a forum with mayoral candidates (we don’t have the final list yet) at 2 pm Saturday, during the SWS-presented GreenLife section of West Seattle Summer Fest. Got a question you’d like to see us (we’re moderating) ask? Post it here. All welcome at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska).