ON THE MOVE: 3 Boren portables to be relocated next week

Heads up, in case you see the “No Parking” signs and/or plan to be on the road in the early morning – three portable classrooms will be removed from the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 campus next week, to be relocated to other schools outside West Seattle. The information just received from Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tom Redman says one portable will be moved from Boren (5950 Delridge Way SW) to Ballard High School early Tuesday (August 1st), and two will be going to Ingraham High School, one each on Wednesday and Thursday (August 2-3). For all moves, Redman says, they’ll be moved via a southbound/eastbound route:

Transports will leave from Louisa Boren at about 3:00-4:00 a.m. to meet SDOT requirements for transports to be off city streets by 6:00 a.m. These transports are coordinated with required SDOT transport permits and will be accompanied by Seattle Police escorts for additional traffic control as they leave Louisa Boren and head south on Delridge Way towards Roxbury and further to Hwy 509 as they leave West Seattle. “No parking” signs will be installed on the streets along the north side of Louisa Boren, in order to allow for adequate width in the roadway for the trucks to maneuver the oversized loads. Additional “no parking” signs may be placed at different locations along the route to allow for adequate width in the roadway.

P.S. While it’s not directly related to this, you might be wondering where the possible move of STEM K-8 itself stands, now that almost two months have passed since the district-led meeting about it. We’re checking on that.