West Seattle, Washington

18 Tuesday

71℉

New bike-share program Spin launches in Seattle – but not here, yet

July 17, 2017 5:17 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Thanks to ScottA for pointing out, in a comment below this morning’s traffic coverage, that the newest bike-share company to serve Seattle just launched today. (Here’s coverage on Seattle Bike Blog.) Unlike the previous one, this one does not have fixed stations, and is not operating with public dollars. Like the previous one, though, it’s not serving West Seattle – for starters – although some of its bikes theoretically could wind up here (unless specifically prohibited – check the rules if and when you try it). The service is called Spin. We e-mailed to ask if any of their bicycles would be placed on this side of the bay, and Head of Operations Matt Whiffen replied:

The city of Seattle put forth a few specific regulations as to how many bikes can be put out per company and when. Basically, it’s 500 the first month, another 500 the second month, an add’l 1,000 the third month, and TBD after that. We’re not quite to the point of expanding to West Seattle, but it’s on the short list!

Matt also expressed interest in “what parts of West Seattle would be best suited for what we do.” We suggested he talk to local bicycling advocates such as West Seattle Bike Connections, if they haven’t already. Meantime, another stationless bikeshare service, LimeBike, is launching in Seattle this week too, as SBB reports, but its test-ride-location list suggests it’s not addressing this side of the city yet either.

Share This

9 Replies to "New bike-share program Spin launches in Seattle - but not here, yet"

  • Trickycoolj July 17, 2017 (5:50 pm)
    Reply

    Orange one spotted at the C line bus stop mid way up Avalon if anyone wants to try it! Lol so much for center city neighborhoods!

  • Westside45 July 17, 2017 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    Who would ride that up Admiral Way?

    • Jort Sandwich July 17, 2017 (6:10 pm)
      Reply

      Typically, bike share is meant for quicker trips, in which you only need to travel a short distance quickly. 

      There are many types of bike riders; some commute to downtown, others just want to take a bike from their house to the store, and others just like riding around for fun. Bike shares can help with all of those riding styles, but it can be especially beneficial for some more than others.

      The success of a bike share system does not depend on the bikes’ ability to climb one specific hill in West Seattle. 

    • Mary July 17, 2017 (6:14 pm)
      Reply

      You could ride towards Alki – it is very flat and a bike path most of the way!

  • Jort Sandwich July 17, 2017 (6:06 pm)
    Reply

    From what I understand, you can take and park the current bikes anywhere in the city limits, if you want, including here in West Seattle. The bikeshare companies just don’t (yet) plan to deliberately place the bikes anywhere in the West Seattle area as part of their “rebalancing” (for example, moving bikes from downtown Seattle up to the top of Capitol Hill in a truck). If they do, I’m hoping they’ll place several along most of California, as well as High Point and throughout the Junction. And, of course, Alki.

    I rode one of the bikes today, and it would be lovely to pick one up for a quick ride from the Beer Junction down to Beveridge Place. For $1, that beats the cost of a Lyft.

    Bonus: since this an article that contains something related to Seattle transportation, I am sure I will not have to wait too long for the inevitable comment about Supreme Leader and Transportation Dictator-For-Life Scott Kubly and/or the quadrillions of quadrillions of dollars that were literally lit on fire and then dumped into the abyss of Puget Sound, all in the name of Pronto Bike Share, which apparently was the greatest fiscal disaster, if not crime against humanity, in the history of civic government. Extra special bonus points if Kubly’s last name is intentionally misspelled to make him seem even more tyrannical and despotic. 

    • chemist July 17, 2017 (7:26 pm)
      Reply

      Jort, do you know if Pronto bikes are still in a city warehouse and when SDOT has to repay the feds’ $1 million grant for the bike share ?

  • Mary July 17, 2017 (6:16 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like one has crossed the bridge west – awesome!

  • Marty July 17, 2017 (6:17 pm)
    Reply

    This didn’t work a year ago, but it is SURE to work now? Where is the logic and common sense?

    • WSB July 17, 2017 (7:20 pm)
      Reply

      If you actually read the background info, a *lot* about this is different. So it’s not what “didn’t work a year ago.” Doesn’t mean it WILL work, but it’s not a rerun/retry.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann