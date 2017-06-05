West Seattle, Washington

Police investigating death between Myers Way and Highway 509

June 5, 2017 4:18 pm
We’ve been out trying to find out more about a police investigation on the slope between Myers Way and Highway 509, and we’ve just learned that they’re looking into a death. Seattle Fire was called earlier, and tells us the person who died is a 25-year-old man. SPD says it was originally reported as an overdose “in a wooded area” that’s known as an unauthorized encampment. But the man’s cause of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The SPD response on the shoulder of southbound Highway 509 – part of it is in our photo above – led to quite a slowdown for a while but some of the units have since left.

3 Replies to "Police investigating death between Myers Way and Highway 509"

  • unknown June 6, 2017 (9:50 am)
    I’m surprised not one single comment…not even about the traffic being messed up by this. I know this was “just” a homeless person who was probably a drug addict but he was still a human being and someone lost a loved one even though he chose the “wrong” type of life to live doesn’t mean they won’t grieve… my condolences and now may he rest in peace.

  • Ann June 6, 2017 (10:09 am)
    I drove by there yesterday, around 5 pm-ish and saw the body in a body bag being taken into the ambulance. Was wondering what was happening and felt bad for unknown person …. 

  • Neighborhood Joe June 6, 2017 (10:43 am)
    This Unauthorized homeless dump hole needs to be removed I have had my house broke into at 12:45AM by someone from there. I have found drug needles at the end of my driveway. King County Sherriff dept told me that Seattle Police Dept won’t patrol that area even though there often gunfire and fights and the drugs. Meyers Way South looks like a junk yard slash garbage dump. Ed Murry is on my S*#&t list. Move these people to the airport property that was cleared for the 3rd runway out in Seatac it’ll be like a campground for them and they will have access to a busline and stores

